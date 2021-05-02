In pictures | Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2021 results

The Hindu Net Desk May 02, 2021 10:27 IST

A look at the political scene in various counting centres in Tamil Nadu, where assembly election results are being announced on May 2, 2021.

1/7 Police Commissioner Mahesh Kumar Agarwal along with other senior police officers inspects counting centres at Anna University on Sunday. Photo: S.R. Raghunathan Kamal Haasan in Coimbatore DMK cadre celebrate at party headquarters Anna Arivalayam in Chennai on May 2, 2021. Photo: R. Ragu Corporation Commissioner G. Prakash along with the election observers inspects counting centres at Anna University on Sunday. Photo: S.R. Raghunathan Security personnel keeping a vigil at the Government College of Technology, a counting centre for the Assembly elections in Coimbatore on May 2, 2021. Photo: M. Periasamy Counting of postal ballots to start at Loyola College counting centre for Thousand Lights constituency. Photo: Sunitha Sekar Control units being taken from the strong room to counting hall at the Institute of Road and Transport Technology at Chithode in Erode in Tamil Nadu on Sunday. Photo: M. GOVARTHAN