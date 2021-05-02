Tamil Nadu

In pictures | Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2021 results

1/7

Other Slideshows

Police Commissioner Mahesh Kumar Agarwal along with other senior police officers inspects counting centres at Anna University on Sunday.

In pictures | Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2021 results

Down the years, Vivekh has helped many a leading star to blockbuster glory and sustained success

In pictures | Vivekh, Tamil cinema’s outstanding supporting actor

Elephant Shankar with a broken tusk was captured at Cherambadi on February 12, 2021, and was taken to Abhayaranyam elephant camp in Mudumalai tiger reserve late in the night.

In pictures: The 10-day hunt to capture a wild elephant

Onwards: People wade through the water-logged streets of Consalpet in Vellore. Thousands of people have been evacutated to storm shelters across Tamil Nadu due to warnings issued in connection with Cyclone Nivar.

In pictures: Coastal Tamil Nadu and Puducherry witness aftermath of Cylone Nivar

Chennai's iconic Marina beach is filled with storm water due to heavy rain on Wednesday due to Cyclone Nivar.

Cyclone Nivar in pictures | Heavy rains throw life out of gear in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry

An employee prays as his bus proceeds to the Lord Venkateswara temple in Tirupati on June 8, 2020. The temple will open to general public on June 11. Lord Venkateshwara temple will be open to locals alone for the next few days as a test run, before welcoming pilgrims.

Coronavirus | Eat, pray, and shop: Unlocking the new normal

Related Articles
TRENDING TODAY