February 28, 2024 02:45 pm | Updated 02:45 pm IST

Prime Minister and BJP leader Narendra Modi is on a two-day visit to Tamil Nadu. On the first day, he took part in the closing ceremony of BJP state president K. Annamalai’s Én Mann En Makkal’ padayatra in Tiruppur. He addressed a public rally which kick-started the Prime Minister’s election campaign for 2024 Lok Sabha polls in Tamil Nadu.

Later in the evening, he met MSME entrepreneurs and spoke during a conference organised by Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) at Madurai. He also visited Madurai’s Meenakshi Amman Temple and had a darshan at night.

On the second day, he laid the foundation stone for developmental projects in Tamil Nadu, at Thoothukudi, alongside Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during the inauguration and foundation stone laying ceremony of various developmental projects in Thoothukudi on February 28, 2024

Prime Minister Narendra Modi being welcomed by Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi in Thoothukudi on February 28, 2024.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi being welcomed by ISRO Chairman S. Somanath during a programme, in Thoothukudi on February 28, 2024. PM Modi on inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for various developmental projects in Thoothukudi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is seen visiting the Meenakshi Amman temple at Madurai on February 27, 2024

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the conference ‘Digital Mobility Initiative for Automotive MSMEs’ in Madurai on February 27, 2024

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the programme 'Creating the Future – Digital Mobility for Automotive MSME Entrepreneurs', in Madurai on February 27, 2024

Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Madappur in Tiruppur district where he launched the party’s 2024 Lok Sabha campaign on February 27, 2024

Prime Minister Narendra Modi being felicitated by Tamil Nadu BJP President K. Annamalai during the closing ceremony of the BJP's ‘En Mann En Makkal’ padyatra, near Palladam in Tirupur on February 27, 2024

A view of the venue prepared for the closing ceremony of the BJP's ‘En Mann En Makkal’ padyatra, near Palladam in Tiruppur on February 27, 2024