GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

In Pictures | PM Narendra Modi in Tamil Nadu

A gallery of pictures from the two-day visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Tiruppur, Madurai and Thoothukudi in Tamil Nadu.

February 28, 2024 02:45 pm | Updated 02:45 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Prime Minister and BJP leader Narendra Modi is on a two-day visit to Tamil Nadu. On the first day, he took part in the closing ceremony of BJP state president K. Annamalai’s Én Mann En Makkal’ padayatra in Tiruppur. He addressed a public rally which kick-started the Prime Minister’s election campaign for 2024 Lok Sabha polls in Tamil Nadu.

Later in the evening, he met MSME entrepreneurs and spoke during a conference organised by Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) at Madurai. He also visited Madurai’s Meenakshi Amman Temple and had a darshan at night. 

On the second day, he laid the foundation stone for developmental projects in Tamil Nadu, at Thoothukudi, alongside Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi

Photo: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during the inauguration and foundation stone laying ceremony of various developmental projects in Thoothukudi on February 28, 2024

Photo: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi and Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal during the inauguration and foundation stone laying ceremony of various developmental projects, in Thoothukudi on February 28, 2024

Photo: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi being welcomed by Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi in Thoothukudi on February 28, 2024.

Photo: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi being welcomed by ISRO Chairman S. Somanath during a programme, in Thoothukudi on February 28, 2024. PM Modi on inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for various developmental projects in Thoothukudi.

Photo: G. Moorthy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is seen visiting the Meenakshi Amman temple at Madurai on February 27, 2024

Photo: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Meenakshi Amman Temple, in Madurai on February 27, 2024

Photo: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Meenakshi Amman Temple in Madurai on February 27, 2024

Photo: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Meenakshi Amman Temple, in Madurai on February 27, 2024

Photo: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the conference ‘Digital Mobility Initiative for Automotive MSMEs’ in Madurai on February 27, 2024

Photo: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the programme 'Creating the Future – Digital Mobility for Automotive MSME Entrepreneurs', in Madurai on February 27, 2024

Photo: S. Siva Saravanan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Madappur in Tiruppur district where he launched the party’s 2024 Lok Sabha campaign on February 27, 2024

Photo: S. Siva Saravanan

Prime MInister Narendra Modi addressing partymen at Madappur in Tiruppur district where he launched the 2024 Lok Sabha campaign on February 27, 2024

Photo: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi being felicitated by Tamil Nadu BJP President K. Annamalai during the closing ceremony of the BJP's ‘En Mann En Makkal’ padyatra, near Palladam in Tirupur on February 27, 2024

Photo: PTI

A view of the venue prepared for the closing ceremony of the BJP's ‘En Mann En Makkal’ padyatra, near Palladam in Tiruppur on February 27, 2024

Photo: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives at Palladam in Tiruppur district to attend the closing ceremony of the BJP's ‘En Mann En Makkal’ padayatra on February 27, 2024

Top News Today

1 / 15
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during the inauguration and foundation stone laying ceremony of various developmental projects in Thoothukudi on February 28, 2024
Photo: PTI
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.