HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

In pictures | Farewell to elephant ‘Moorthy’, Theppakadu’s success story in rehabilitation

‘Moorthy’, an elephant who was set to be shot dead by Kerala forest authorities grew to be one of the most docile elephant at the Theppakadu elephant camp

October 15, 2023 04:03 pm | Updated 04:03 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Moorthy’, one of the most famous elephants of Mudumalai’s Theppakadu elephant camp, died on October 14. Moorthy leaves behind a transformational legacy that champions the powers of rehabilitation.

A makhna (tuskless male) elephant, Moorthy is believed to have killed 23 people in Kerala and was to be shot and killed by the Kerala forest department. However, in 1998 he ventured into the forests of Tamil Nadu, where he was captured and brought to the Theppakadu Elephant Camp. His injuries were treated by forest veterinarian, Dr. Krishnamoorthy, after whom he was eventually named.

Moorthy was then trained to become one of the “kumki” elephants who aid in operations against wild elephants. He quickly became one of the most docile and dependable elephants at the camp, assisting the forest department in multiple operations to mitigate negative human-elephant interactions, though he himself carried scars from bullet injuries.

After years of service, Moorthy was retired in 2022. He died on October 14, 2023 of age-related conditions.

Photo: M. Sathyamoorthy

Makhna “Moorthy” elephant with Kirumaran Mahout. He took care of Moorthy, until Moorthy’s death.

Photo: M. Sathyamoorthy

Forest veterinarian Dr. Krishnamoorthy seen with makhna “Moorthy” elephant in 1998 at the Theppakadu elephant camp. The elephant was named after Dr. Krishnamoorthy, who treated him.

Photo: M. Sathyamoorthy

Maneka Gandhi, then Union Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment visited Moorthy in 1998.

Photo: P. R. MANI

Moorthy was captured on July 12, 1998 at Gudalur in the Kerala border.

Photo: P. R. MANI

Moorthy was set to be shot dead by the Kerala forest department, but fortunately ventured into the forests of Tamil Nadu.

Photo: M. Sathyamoorthy

Moorthy came to be a favourite among the kids at the Theppakadu elephant camp. He was the most dependable and docile elephant in the camp.

Photo: M. Sathyamoorthy

After years of service, Moorthy was retired in 2022.

Photo: M. Sathyamoorthy

Upon his retirement, Moorthy was given a fitting farewell at the Theppakadu elephant camp in Mudumalai Tiger Reserve.

Photo: M. Sathyamoorthy

Kirumaran, the mahout who had been taking care of Moorthy, paying his last respects at the Theppakadu elephant camp in Mudumalai Tiger Reserve

Photo: M. Sathyamoorthy

Kirumaran, the mahout who had been taking care of Moorthy, paying his last respects at the Theppakadu elephant camp in Mudumalai Tiger Reserve

Photo: M. Sathyamoorthy

Family members of Kirumaran, and others paying their last respects to Moorthy.

Photo: M. Sathyamoorthy

Family members of Kirumaran, and others paying their last respects to Moorthy.

Related Topics

wildlife / Tamil Nadu

Top News Today

1 / 12
Makhna “Moorthy” elephant with Kirumaran Mahout. He took care of Moorthy, until Moorthy’s death.
Photo: M. Sathyamoorthy
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.