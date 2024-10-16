A well-marked low pressure area brought in heavy rains to Tamil Nadu, especially in Chennai and surrounding districts on Tuesday (October 15, 2024). The weather system caused heavy downpour in many districts across the State as well.

Cholavaram received an extremely heavy rainfall of 30.2 cm of rainfall till 6 a.m. on Wednesday (October 16, 2024). Red Hills and Avadi were among the other places that received intense rainfall of 28 cm and 26 cm respectively till 6 a.m.

The India Meteorological Department’s flash flood risk outlook has predicted possibility of moderate flash flood risk in Cuddalore, Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri, Perambalur, Salem, Tiruchi, Tiruvallur and Vellore districts till Thursday (October 17, 2024) morning.

On Wednesday, the rain-affected areas began to limp back to normalcy as various rescue and relief woks are underway.

A day after heavy rains lashed Chennai, Greater Chennai Corporation workers distribute food at Pudupet in Chennai on October 16, 2024

Vellore Corporation workers clearing the uprooted trees and electric poles at Anna Kalaiarangam in Vellore on October 16, 2024

As heavy rains battered Chennai city on October 15, 2024, most roads in the capital city were completely underwater. Greater Chennai Corporation workers are seen deploying a boat to rescue people to safe areas. A scene at North Avenue in Korattur on October 16.

The Nilgiri Mountain Railway train service from Mettupalayam to Udhagamandalam was stopped due to boulders and trees that have fallen on the railway track. Railway staff removing a boulder near Lovedale station on October 16, 2024

Greater Chennai Corporation workers use bleaching power to disinfect flooded streets at Chennai on October 16, 2024

Children playing at flooded Korattur Park in Chennai on October 16, 2024

Patch work begins on rain hit roads in Chennai on October 16, 2024

A view of rainwater logging at outside a police station in Chennai on October 16, 2024

As heavy rains lashed Chennai on Tuesday (October 15, 2024), most city roads were completely underwater. Chennai Corporation workers are seen deploying a JCB vehicle to rescue people to safe areas near North Avenue Korattur on Wednesday (October 16, 2024)