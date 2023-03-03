In Madurai, legacy of Queen Regent, Rani Mangammal, is being restored

March 03, 2023 12:13 am | Updated 12:13 am IST

The Rani Mangammal Palace, one of the iconic heritage buildings in Madurai, is under restoration. Located on North Avani Moola Veedhi near the Sri Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple, the single-storey palace was built in 1689 with traditional materials such as clay bricks, limestone, fine sand, jaggery ( karupatti) and gallnut ( kadukkai). It has a plinth area of 8,500 square feet.

Not many know the importance of the building and its ruler, says MP Su. Venkatesan. “Rani Mangammal, the consort of Chokkanatha Nayak, was one of the most important rulers in the country. She ascended the throne as Queen Regent (1689-1704) in her 50s after the demise of her husband and her son, since the legal heir or her grandson was only one-and-a-half years old at that time. Having seen the rulers from close, she began her rule with merit and maturity,” he said.

The development projects undertaken during her period, including the extensive road networks, were named after her. She was also known for setting up chatrams, or inns, along highways and in the town for travellers. This highlights her ability to govern and benevolence, said Mr. Venkatesan.

Collector’s house

“Her palace was used as the Collector’s house between 1798 and 1910 after the British came to India,” he noted. A portion of the palace was used as the office of the Superintending Engineer, Periyar Vaigai Basin Circle, Water Resources Department, before the restoration was taken up.

The restoration was necessitated when the majority of the palace was pulled down by miscreants who were working on the adjacent site in 2013. This sparked criticism from historians, residents and netizens alike. Soon after, the lesser-known heritage structure was spotlit and a small plaque was placed on a wall inside the compound of the old edifice that reads, ‘Nayak Queen Mangammal’s Palace. 1689’. The renovation, being taken up by the Heritage Wing of the Public Works Department, is done through traditional methods such as lime plastering. The project is funded by the Tamil Nadu government, which allotted ₹1.98 crore in 2020. The work began in December 2021.

The preliminary study was done by the Archaeological Survey of India, the State Department of Archaeology and conservative architects.

V. Vedachalam, a Madurai-based archaeologist, noted that the heritage building was built during the 17th Century. “It has an Indo-Saracenic style of architecture, especially the domes, round pillars and arches. The flatbread-like brick, called ‘ chittukal’, was used,” he said.

One of the stark architectural features of the palace is its vaulted arched roof, jack arch roof, Madras terrace roof and Mangalore tiled roof. To create the past legacy, the Madras terrace roofing — a forgotten style which helps in heat reduction and lasts long — is being restored with teak wood joists.

While the damaged vaulted and jack arch roofs are treated through grouting methods, the damaged walls have been reconstructed with clay bricks and lime-mortar after coats of paint — given over the years — were removed, said S. Manikandan, Executive Engineer, Heritage Wing, PWD.

“The lime mortar is a mixture of kadukkai, karupatti, limestone and various traditional elements. It is allowed to ferment for 15 days and then used to plaster and restore the building. To add a tinge of historicity, Athangudi tiles and clay tiles are installed,” he said, adding that Mughal plastering, or ‘ Theervai’, is also done in some parts of the building. The round pillars, made up of black granite stone, will be polished.

A number of cells and chambers are found at the back. Murals were once faintly visible at a few places where the layers of whitewash were. A broken stucco mural with elephant motifs is seen in one of the carved arches in a chamber. The circular fleet of stairs leads to the first floor where the two balconies are being given a major retouch. Further, a narrow spiralling passage leading to the terrace promises a complete view of the temple towers. The doors and wooden frames of the large windows are being replaced with teak wood. The flooring outside the palace would be installed with cut stones.

Thick vegetation

On the rear side of the palace, most of which has been encroached up on and demolished by various entities over the years, there is thick vegetation, which will be cleared. A small courtyard houses a Vinayagar temple, which will also be preserved, noted the officials.

According to C. Santhalingam, secretary of the Pandya Nadu Centre for Historical Research, it is believed the Queen Regent spent her last years and died in the palace in 1704. “She is believed to have been kept under house arrest by her grandson Vijayaranga Chokkanatha Nayak as she did not give way for him to ascend the throne when he grew up,” he added.

Mr. Manikandan said the restoration is 60% complete, and is expected to be concluded by May 2023. Apart from the palace, the Queen Regent built many public utilities, including the Rani Mangammal Chatram near the railway station. It was renovated in 2013. Her palace near the Tamukkam Ground houses the Gandhi Memorial Museum. Mr. Santhalingam noted that it is said the Queen must have watched the sports in the Tamukkam Ground from the terrace of the building.

The Queen Regent’s legacy would live as long as her history is intact within such heritage buildings.