In Coimbatore, patients under home quarantine get healthy meals on the doorstep

Food catering services in Coimbatore have launched COVID-19 meals that include special millet-based tiffin items and 14-day quarantine meal plans at nominal charges

An extra bowl of sprouts, complimentary boiled eggs, and a helping of fresh fruits — restaurants, caterers and home cooks in Coimbatore are doing their best to ensure that healthy, home-style meals reach patients under home quarantine and those recovering from COVID-19. Here’s a compilation of daily meals that you can order without stepping out:

Tasty Treats

A South Indian lunch platter that includes organic rice, keerai (spinach) kootu, cabbage-carrot poriyal, sambar, rasam and buttermilk is a speciality here. Harsh Lalka who runs Tasty Treats says some prefer protein-rich additions like sundal, others want to go light on the meals. For dinner, they get orders for just veg clear soup or tomato soup.

While the breakfast menu has idli, vadai, khichdi and dosai, for dinner one can choose from rava khichdi or idiyappam with sugarless coconut milk and a special korma made with six to seven vegetables. Harsh recommends placing the order every day rather than opting for a 14-day package. One can opt for idlis (breakfast and dinner) and curd rice (lunch) at ₹120 per day plus delivery charges. Along with meals, they also deliver essentials like milk, medicines, and other items like fruits and dry fruits, on request.

To order, call: 82484-07544

Varieties of dosas made with millets | Photo Credit: PERIASAMY M

Shree Cafe

This team delivers a package of three meals, including millet-based tiffin items, at ₹150 plus delivery charges. Deva Govindaraju, who owns the cafe says though millets are expensive, they want to offer nutritious food for people recovering from COVID-19 at concessional rates. While breakfast has millets pongal on the menu, for dinner there is ragi/kambu dosai on offer. Lunch comprises South Indian meals with an extra a bowl of sundal. They supply 900 meals a day including breakfast, lunch and dinner. Transgenders and differently-abled people deliver food.

To order, call: 9047657700/ 96984 60543

Idiyappam made with rice flour and ragi flour | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Guru’s Adupadi

Home cook Chandrasekar R and Swaminathan R prepare a limited menu of idli, utappam, and chapati (breakfast and dinner) and South Indian meals (dinner),priced at ₹200 plus delivery charges. As the home cooks are from Chettinad, the menu has Chettinad items like kuli paniyaram, vella paniyaram and idiyappam with kosamalli kathirikkai, and vathakuzhambu made with karamani, brinjal or yam, tomato pachadi and carrot and beans poriyal made with lots of grated coconut

To order, call: 63831-88156/98402-28388/ 99941-71716

South Indian lunch platter | Photo Credit: SIVA SARAVANAN S

Padmapriya’s Kitchen

E Padmapriya and her husband V Elangeswaran offer quarantine family packages (one week or 10 days), priced at ₹225 plus delivery charges. A south Indian breakfast rava khichdi or rava pongal comes with a complimentary boiled egg. While lunch offers a choice between a rice variety — soya or vegetable biryani — and vegetarian meals, for dinner there is ragi sevai, ragi dosai or chapatis .

On Wednesdays and Sundays, they provide non-vegetarian items on pre-order, at extra charges. For lunch, they also offer healthy additions like gooseberry juice, or moringa soup and use horse gram, karamani and green and yellow moong.

To order, call: 9894923459

Paniyaram is preferred for breakfast and dinner | Photo Credit: PERIASAMY M

Komal’s Kitchen

Amritha A and her mother-in-law Sonam R dish out a complete vegetarian fare. Right now, they cater 40 lunches and serve over 80 meals a day. On offer are pongal, sevai, paniyaram (breakfast and dinner) and South Indian meals (with sundal, soup and juice on request). Breakfast and dinner are priced at ₹ 80 and lunch at ₹100, while delivery charges are extra. They also deliver groceries and milk.

To order, call: 99943-02221

Millet idlis are also on offer | Photo Credit: PERIASAMY M

No Food Waste

This NGO that redistributes surplus food to the needy, has tied up with food caterers and women self-help groups (SHGs) across the city to provide special meals to home quarantined families. Says Padmanabhan Gopalan, founder, “Once the Health Department enlists names of people on home quarantine, they are categorised as red, green and yellow based on the severity. While those in red category are moved to hospitals for medical support, we address the needs of patients under the yellow and green categories.” The team also buys and delivers medicine and groceries. “We connect home quarantined people with private caterers and SHGs in their locality, who deliver all three meals at their doorstep.”

The NGO’s community kitchen gives out over 3,000 meals a day, catering to 15 different locations in the city.

To know more, call 90877-90877

Takeaways from ITC | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

ITC Welcome Hotel

“Many people want to include egg in some form along with the meals to get additional protein,”says Erine Louis, general manager of ITC Welcome Group. “Even for a lunch, for example with chicken fried rice they ask for additional eggs. To cut down on oil, we recommend healthy options like grilled chicken. They want wholesome food.”

For breakfast, they offer South Indian and continental cuisine as takeaways. For lunch, there is khamiri kulcha, pudina paratha and mughlai paratha among breads, Ambur kozhi biryani and subz paneer biryani, and fish in black bean sauce and prawn in hot garlic sauce, five treasure vegetables, and fried rice and noodles. “Some prefer pulav and chicken curry or kebabs, phulkas and dal for lunch. They are particular about ordering limited quantity as in most cases, it could just be an individual who is isolated from his family,” says Louis.

To order, call 0422-2226555, 73977-54282, 73977-54260 or order via ITC app

Qmin takeaways from Vivanta by Taj | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Vivanta by Taj

Vivanta by Taj offers Q Min home style meals on subscription for seven to 30 days for patients on home quarantine. People who fall under the delivery radius (in and around Race Course) can order it offline and have it delivered on a daily basis at a pre-fixed time.

The lunch and dinner menu ranges from tossed salad and sundal to paruppu kadiyal, steamed rice, methi murgh, tandoori gobi, chilli cabbage salad and ghee rice. For dinner, the menu has items like bean sprout salad, mixed vegetable pulao, moong dal and pomegranate salad, pudina paratha, kachumbar, jeera rice and lauki dal.

Lunch and dinner meals are charged at ₹1,500 plus taxes per person per day (Split lunch ₹750 plus taxes; dinner ₹750 plus taxes). Delivery timing for lunch is between 12.30 pm and 1.30 pm, and for dinner is from 7.30 pm to 8.30 pm.

To order, call:18002667646