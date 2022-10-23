In Frames | There lies the rub

M. Sathyamoorthy October 23, 2022 12:17 IST

The Nilgiris have been a prominent supplier of eucalyptus oil, used as an aromatic pain medication, but with the trees seen as destructive of biodiversity, this source may dry up soon

1/11 Growing tall: The cultivation of eucalyptus was once encouraged in the forests of Nilgiris for its use as pulp wood. This is no longer the case as the emphasis is now on native species of flora. Photo: M. Sathyamoorthy Daily routine: A worker gathers dry eucalyptus leaves from the reserve forest near Udhagamandalam. A kilogram of leaves fetches about ₹12. Photo: M. Sathyamoorthy Heaped up: The leaves collected are set in piles at a gathering point in the forest. A worker can collect about 30 kg to 60 kg depending upon the season. Photo: M. Sathyamoorthy Ready to go: The leaves are gathered in a large piece of cloth or bed sheet. Photo: M. Sathyamoorthy Long trek: After collecting the leaves, the women have to walk a distance ranging from 4 km to 15 km to reach the boiler sheds from the reserve forests. Photo: M. Sathyamoorthy Day’s labour: At the boiler sheds, the leaves are ready to be weighed. The workers are paid according to the weight of the leaves they have collected. Photo: M. Sathyamoorthy Man and machine: Eucalyptus leaves are pushed into a boiler that has a capacity of about 250 kg. Photo: M. Sathyamoorthy Sealed in: A lid weighing about 40 kg is put over the boiler full of leaves. A pipe is connected from the top of the lid to a cooling tank, where the vapour condenses to give oil and water. The next process is the filtration. Photo: M. Sathyamoorthy Slow simmer: A flame is lit under the boiler, which is connected to a cooling tank. Photo: M. Sathyamoorthy Fading fragrance: As the process of making the oil comes to a close, smoke emanates from the boiler shed filling the air with the unmistakeable fragrance of the Nilgiri oil. Photo: M. Sathyamoorthy Ready to heal: The oil extracted after distillation is filtered and bottled. It is used as a natural cold remedy and is a common ingredient in cold and cough products. Photo: M. Sathyamoorthy

