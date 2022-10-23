In Frames | There lies the rub

As the cold dawn breaks at Udhagamandalam in Tamil Nadu, Kavitha and Sasikala are ready for the back-breaking day ahead of them. They are the grassroots workers of the eucalyptus oil industry, which was once a thriving business but not so much now.
The friends — who have known each for 20 years now — gather dry eucalyptus leaves from Ooty’s reserve forests, walking several kilometres every day to earn their livelihood. The leaves are used to extract eucalyptus oil that works as an antiseptic and is added to ointments for pain relief and decongestion.
D. Venugopal, founder of the Niligiri Documentation Centre, says, “Mr. Ambrose Perkins, who joined the Lawrence School, Lovedale, as master carpenter and instructor in 1873, was the first to extract oil from eucalyptus in the Nilgiris, at the suggestion of Surgeon General Bidie, in 1885, using a device of his own constructed in the school workshop.”
In the years that followed, eucalyptus was planted widely for supply of wood. However, eucalyptus plantations came up at the expense of native flora and affected biodiversity in the region. Recently, the Madras High Court told the Tamil Nadu government not to plant any more eucalyptus in the State. It also said that invasive trees had to be removed. The future of the eucalyptus oil industry seems bleak for two more reasons: the entry of cheaper Chinese eucalyptus oil and insect infestation of trees.
But Kavitha says she will continue gathering leaves as long as she is physically fit. It helped her raise a small family. She earns about Rs. 12 for every kilogram of leaves that she brings to the distillery. She can collect 30 kg to 60 kg depending on the season.
She and Sasikala always go to work with a group of women to ward off wild animals such as bears, leopards and gaur in the forests.
At the distillery, the leaves are boiled and the vapour is cooled later. The oil floats on the water and is collected in containers for sale. A boiler can hold about 250 kg of leaves. The daily process of oil extraction can take about 15 hours.
V. Baskaran, who owns a distillation shed in Udhagamandalam, said, “I have been in the field since 1990. In the early days, we saw high demand for eucalyptus oil but now things have changed a lot. The Forest Department is not willing to plant new trees and due to the court order, they may remove trees. As I am not getting enough revenue from this, I have leased a piece of land and am cultivating carrots.”