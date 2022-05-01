In Frames | A temple town’s paddy fields
Kancheepuram, known for its exquisite silks, is a major producer of paddy
Kancheepuram evokes the image of exquisite silks, but the temple town in Tamil Nadu is also a producer of paddy. The crop is raised on over 50,800 hectares of land in the district, around 58 km from Chennai.
Since October 1, around 46,280 tonnes of grain were procured by the Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation, which buys the crop from individual farmers through its 67 direct-purchase centres in the district. Because of good rainfall, this year’s yield has already surpassed the previous year’s output of 24,000 tonnes, and Agricultural Department officials expect more by the end of June.
Post-harvesting processes were traditionally carried out on open lands near temples known as (ground), but they are now carried out on roads in almost all parts of the district. kalam
Farmers in the district expect the government to assist them in finding a solution to the issue as that will increase the district’s output rate.
V. Baskar, president of Kancheepuram Farmers’ Association, said, “The district farmers seek more grounds for storing paddy produce. The farmers also want subsidy from the State government for purchasing drying machines.”
