In Frames | A temple town’s paddy fields

Workers loading the paddy bags on sunset at Open stroge centre in Kattavakkam at Kancheepuram district on Friday. Photo: VELANKANNI RAJ B

Agricultural workers prepare hay bales to be sent by truck to other districts for animal feed after the paddy harvest at Agaramthen Village on Friday Photo: VELANKANNI RAJ B

KANCHEEPURAM,29 APRIL 2022: FOR FRAMED ONLY: Farmers drying their harvested paddy on private land at Nathanallur in Kancheepuram district on Friday.Photo: Velankanni Raj B/The Hindu Photo: VELANKANNI RAJ

Farmers drying their harvested paddy on Roadside at Sunguvarchatiram - Walajabad Road in Kattavakkam at Kancheepuram district on Friday Photo: VELANKANNI RAJ B

A view of paddy harvesting work on process on night time at Nathanallur Village in Kancheepuram district on Friday Photo: VELANKANNI RAJ B

Farmers drying their harvested paddy on Roadside at Sunguvarchatiram - Walajabad Road in Kattavakkam at Kancheepuram district on Friday Photo: VELANKANNI RAJ B

Kancheepuram, known for its exquisite silks, is a major producer of paddy

Kancheepuram evokes the image of exquisite silks, but the temple town in Tamil Nadu is also a producer of paddy. The crop is raised on over 50,800 hectares of land in the district, around 58 km from Chennai.

Since October 1, around 46,280 tonnes of grain were procured by the Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation, which buys the crop from individual farmers through its 67 direct-purchase centres in the district. Because of good rainfall, this year’s yield has already surpassed the previous year’s output of 24,000 tonnes, and Agricultural Department officials expect more by the end of June.

Post-harvesting processes were traditionally carried out on open lands near temples known as (ground), but they are now carried out on roads in almost all parts of the district. kalam

Farmers in the district expect the government to assist them in finding a solution to the issue as that will increase the district’s output rate.

V. Baskar, president of Kancheepuram Farmers’ Association, said, “The district farmers seek more grounds for storing paddy produce. The farmers also want subsidy from the State government for purchasing drying machines.”

The removal of moisture from grains is being carried out on open land near temples. As there is lack of open grounds, the farmers are forced to do it on the roadside. The farmers demand more open land for the same.