Tamil Nadu

In Frames | A temple town’s paddy fields

1/8

Kancheepuram evokes the image of exquisite silks, but the temple town in Tamil Nadu is also a producer of paddy. The crop is raised on over 50,800 hectares of land in the district, around 58 km from Chennai.

Since October 1, around 46,280 tonnes of grain were procured by the Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation, which buys the crop from individual farmers through its 67 direct-purchase centres in the district. Because of good rainfall, this year’s yield has already surpassed the previous year’s output of 24,000 tonnes, and Agricultural Department officials expect more by the end of June.

Post-harvesting processes were traditionally carried out on open lands near temples known as (ground), but they are now carried out on roads in almost all parts of the district. kalam

Farmers in the district expect the government to assist them in finding a solution to the issue as that will increase the district’s output rate.

V. Baskar, president of Kancheepuram Farmers’ Association, said, “The district farmers seek more grounds for storing paddy produce. The farmers also want subsidy from the State government for purchasing drying machines.”

The removal of moisture from grains is being carried out on open land near temples. As there is lack of open grounds, the farmers are forced to do it on the roadside. The farmers demand more open land for the same.

Other Slideshows

‘Jai Bhim’ to ‘Vakeel Saab’: The 10 most searched-for South Indian films in 2021
Lalgudi Jayaraman - 1930-2013
In pictures: Cyclone Gaja
A Xi change | Mamallapuram gets a second wind
Manorama — an actor par excellence (1937-2015)
Chennai in the grip of A(H1N1)
&lsquo;Aviva Great Wall of Education' concludes
The green threat
From Madras to Chennai
Related Topics
Tamil Nadu

Printable version | May 1, 2022 12:00:36 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/in-frames-a-temple-towns-paddy-fields/article65372415.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY