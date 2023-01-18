In Davos, Tamil Nadu to attract firms for Global Investors’ Meet

January 18, 2023 12:00 am | Updated 12:00 am IST - CHENNAI

Tamil Nadu is showcasing its strengths and capabilities in ‘Advanced Manufacturing’ and ‘Industry 4.0’ at the World Economic Forum 2023 under way in Davos.

Minister for Industries, Investment Promotion and Commerce Thangam Thennarasu inaugurated the Tamil Nadu pavilion at Davos. His teammates S. Krishnan, Additional Chief Secretary, Industries, Investment Promotion and Commerce, and Pooja Kulkarni, Managing Director and CEO, Guidance, were present.

Over the next few days, the team will meet representatives of companies and global heads and invite them to the Global Investors’ Meet (GIM) that will be hosted by the DMK government in 2024.

“We are talking to companies and asking them to invest in the State during GIM 2024,” said representatives of Guidance, the nodal agency for investment promotion.

Mr. Thennarasu met Tengku Muhammad Taufik, President & Group CEO, Petronas, and discussed the progress of the memorandum of understanding that the company had signed in July 2022 with the Tamil Nadu government for opening a Green Hydrogen manufacturing unit in the State. They also discussed expanding cooperation in decarbonisation initiatives.

Three discussions will be held at the Tamil Nadu lounge. One would be on ‘Tamil Nadu: A green ecosystem for investments in clean energy supply chain. The second topic is on building advanced manufacturing ecosystems for sustainable growth, and the third is on ‘Re-imagining global capability centres as engines of innovation’.

This year, the Chennai-headquartered Garuda Aerospace is participating in the World Economic Forum.

Its founder and CEO Agnishwar Jayaprakash said on the phone, “I will be presenting Garuda Aerospace’s DGCA-approved Made in India carbon-neutral drones and the environmental, social and governance (ESG) goal of impacting 1 billion Indians through drone technology.” He added, “I have been highlighting how progressive government policies and the start-up community are transforming India into a Global Drone Hub by 2030.”

Last week, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin said the State would hold the GIM in Chennai on January 10 and 11, 2024, with the participation of over 100 countries.