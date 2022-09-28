In Chennai, kolu goes under water

After scuba Ganesha and scuba Santa, VGP Marine Kingdom comes up with an underwater kolu with seven steps (9 feet length and 7 feet height) housing 55 dolls

Sangeetha Kandavel CHENNAI
September 28, 2022 21:26 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

The underwater kolu on display at the VGP Marine Kingdom on East Coast Road in Chennai. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

For this Navaratri season, VGP Marine Kingdom on the East Coast Road in Chennai has set up an underwater Kolu. The dolls kept on display were specially crafted for the purpose.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It was quite challenging to put this together. We had to consider several parameters like the fish should not knock off the dolls and statues. We did several trials to ensure that the staircase does not get soaked. The team tested this in salt water for 3-4 days before the actual display,” said VGP Ravidas, Managing Director of the VGP Group.

“Each of the dolls have a special coating so that the paint does not wear off when it is inside the water. Holes were pierced so that water can pass through the dolls. We also did several trials to ensure that the dolls do not float,” he said.

The Kolu at the VGP Marine Kingdom has seven steps (9 feet length and 7 feet height) housing 55 dolls. Since inception, VGP Marine Kingdom has been experimenting with innovative ideas. In the past, it had a scuba Lord Ganesha and during the Christmas season the team put up a Scuba Santa.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“Most people visit us during festival holidays and we want to give them the festive feel and look,” Mr. Ravidas said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Chennai
religious festival or holiday

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app