In biggest single-day spike, 2,396 cases recorded in Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI

20 June 2020 23:49 IST

Over 30,000 samples tested; 38 deaths take toll past 700

Tamil Nadu on Saturday recorded an all-time high of 2,396 cases of COVID-19. While 1,254 of the fresh cases were in Chennai and 64 were returnees, the remaining 1,078 cases were reported in the rest of the State.

For the first time, the number of samples tested on a single day crossed the 30,000-mark. A total of 33,231 samples were tested, an increase of 5,694 over Friday’s figure. A total of 32,186 individuals were tested. With this, the total samples tested stands at 8,61,211 and the total number of individuals at 8,21,594.

The State recorded 2,000-plus cases for the fourth consecutive day. Its tally of cases climbed to 56,845*. The total number of persons discharged increased to 31,316, with another 1,045 persons leaving hospitals. The toll crossed the 700-mark with 38 more deaths.

While 24 deaths occurred in government hospitals, the remaining were in private hospitals. Among them was a 26-year-old man, who had no co-morbidities. A resident of Tiruvallur, he was admitted to Government Vellore Medical College Hospital on June 14. He died on June 19 due to severe acute respiratory illness and respiratory failure.

A 44-year-old woman died at the Government Medical College Hospital, Omandurar Estate, on June 18 due to acute respiratory distress syndrome, acute respiratory failure and COVID-19 pneumonia. A 44-year-old man died at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital on June 19 due to cardiopulmonary arrest and COVID-19 pneumonia. Both did not have any co-morbidities.

A 45-year-old woman from Madurai — a patient with a high risk pregnancy — died at the Government Rajaji Hospital, Madurai, on Friday due to viral pneumonia and acute respiratory distress syndrome.

Except Erode, Namakkal and the Nilgiris, all other districts reported new cases of COVID-19 that included imported cases. Chennai’s overall tally climbed to 39,641, while Chengalpattu with 180 new cases accounted for a total of 3,620 cases. There were 131 cases in Tiruvallur and 125 cases in Tiruvannamalai. Apart from these districts, there were 90 cases in Madurai, 87 in Kancheepuram, 67 in Ranipet, 48 in Ramanathapuram, 46 in Thoothukudi, 40 in Salem, 36 in Vellore and 32 in Sivangangai. Nine other districts had cases in the range of 10 to 25 each.

The imported cases included 17 persons who returned from Delhi, 12 from Maharashtra and 14 from Oman. Till now, a total of 2,495 persons who returned from other countries and States have tested positive for COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu.

Two more private laboratories — Meenakshi Medical College Hospital and Research Institute, Kancheepuram and Laboratory Services in Sri Ramakrishna Hospital, Sidhapudur, Coimbatore — were approved for COVID-19 testing. As of now, the State has a total of 85 testing facilities.

(*This is inclusive of two deaths cross-notified to other States and one patient who died after testing negative for the infection)