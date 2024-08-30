The BJP on Friday (August 29, 2024) appointed a six-member committee to oversee the party’s activities in Tamil Nadu in the absence of its State president K. Annamalai, who will be attending an education training programme in the United Kingdom for three months, from September to November, 2024.

As per the directions of BJP national president J.P. Nadda, the committee will co-ordinate the party’s activities, according to a statement issued by Arun Singh, the national general secretary and headquarter in-charge.

H. Raja will be the convenor of the committee and party State vice presidents M. Chakravarthy and P. Kangasabapathi will be the members.

Other members include BJP State general secretaries M. Muruganandam and Rama Sreenivasan and State treasurer S.R. Sekhar.

The announcement has ended speculations over who would lead the party in the State when Mr. Annamalai is away.