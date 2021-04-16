In a new high, 7,987 people test positive in Tamil Nadu

Nearly half of the fresh cases reported from Chennai and neighbouring districts

Tamil Nadu registered another new high in daily COVID-19 cases on Thursday as 7,987 people tested positive. Nearly half of the fresh cases were reported from Chennai and its neighbouring districts of Chengalpattu, Tiruvallur and Kancheepuram.

The State recorded 29 deaths (14 at private and 15 at government hospitals), of which eight were registered in Chennai, four in Kancheepuram and three in Nagapattinam. So far, 12,999 people have succumbed to the infection. Seven of the deceased did not have co-morbidities. Among them was a 43-year-old man from Chengalpattu, who died at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital on April 13 owing to COVID-19 pneumonia, respiratory failure and acute respiratory distress syndrome.

Two people in their 30s also died. A 38-year-old man with morbid obesity from Cuddalore died within two hours of admission to the Government Headquarters Hospital, Cuddalore, on April 13. He had complaints of fever, cough for 10 days and difficulty in breathing for three days, and died owing to acute respiratory distress syndrome and COVID-19 pneumonia.

Chennai continued to top the table with 2,558 fresh cases, while the cases surged in its neighbouring districts — Chengalpattu 685, Tiruvallur 473 and Kancheepuram 203. There were 534 cases in Coimbatore. A total of 241 people tested positive in Tiruchi, 234 in Madurai and 233 in Tiruppur. Twelve districts had 100-plus cases. These included Salem 195, Cuddalore 179, Tirunelveli 171, Thoothukudi 169, Thanjavur 166 and Krishnagiri 162.

The fresh cases, which included 41 returnees, took the State’s tally to 9,62,935. It pushed the active case-load to 58,097. A total of 4,176 people, including 1,360 persons in Chennai, were discharged after treatment. In the last 24 hours, 95,387 samples were tested. So far, 2,08,79,495 samples have been tested.

For the first time since the vaccination programme started on January 16, Tamil Nadu vaccinated over two lakh people on Thursday. The State had intensified vaccination as part of the vaccine festival. A total of 2,17,666 people, including 1,15,970 people aged 45-59 with co-morbidities and 85,111 senior citizens, were vaccinated at 4,408 sessions. The number of those vaccinated has gone up to 43,90,629.