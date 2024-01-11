In a first, T.N. schools to get Technology Education and Learning Support programme for AI training

January 11, 2024 09:20 pm | Updated 09:21 pm IST - Chennai

In an effort to bridge the digital divide, the School Education Department partnered with Microsoft to expand the Technology Education and Learning Support (TEALS) programme to more schools on Thursday.

Launching the initiative, Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development Udhayanidhi Stalin said that by accepting technology in education they are not replacing teachers, they are enhancing their role. “Teachers must accept AI as an ally in moulding the future of the next generation,” the Minister said.

The project was started on a pilot-basis in 14 schools of three districts -- 10 government schools, two government-aided schools and two private schools. Now, the project is in the process of being expanded to 100 schools. The teachers have been trained to teach the students HTML, C++, Python, game development and AI.

School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi said there had to be a symbiotic relationship between the private and government schools. “When it comes to education, everyone is a student with no difference between private and government schools. We need to be able to visit and learn from each other,” he said.

This initiative has been introduced for the first time in India and is expected to benefit students from Classes VI to XII. The programme now aims to empower the teachers to train the students. The teachers who have been undergoing training since the start of the academic year have started teaching the students the TEALS module. The curriculum is designed by Microsoft and they hold online classes for the teachers. “They also check with us periodically to see our progress,” said Mahalakshmi, a teacher from a government school in Dindigul.

Stating that the students have been receptive to the programme, Sathya, a computer science teacher from Dindigul, said, “We are now teaching game development which they have shown more interest in as it is something they encounter on a daily basis. We have also started mini projects for the students.”

“There is going to be a demand for AI-based jobs in 5-10 years time. The students, who are now undergoing training, will be equipped with these skills and will be able to get many more job opportunities,” said Cecil M.Sunder, Director of DATA and AI, Microsoft. For the purpose of the TEALS programme, more devices have been given to the schools for effective learning. Further, Microsoft trainers also visit the schools to oversee the programmes, said an official from the School Education Department.

Last year, an MoU was signed between the State government and Microsoft on Mr. Mahesh’s visit to the United States of America to bring AI training to the students of Tamil Nadu. School Education Secretary J. Kumaragurubaran, co-Ceo Uma Kesani, CEO, GeekMinds, Ganesh Gopalakrishnan, Member Secretary Namma School Namma Ooru Palli R. Sudhan were also present at the event.

