Improve law and order instead of getting involved in unnecessary debates: G.K. Vasan

September 05, 2023 09:58 pm | Updated 09:58 pm IST - Chennai

Tamil Manila Congress president G.K. Vasan on Tuesday said that while law and order situation in the State is steadily deteriorating, the government is indulging in unnecessary debates and is bent on garnering publicity in the media.

Mr. Vasan’s statement comes in the wake of Sports Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin’s recent comments against Sanathana dharma that has triggered a nation-wide row.

“In the recent times, Tamil Nadu has seen an increase in murders, robberies, rapes, which point to deterioration of law and order. Is this the Dravidian model government that DMK keeps talking about? The increase in crimes is a cause for concern. Women are unable to go outside even during the day,” he charged. The TMC leader sought closure of liquor shops in the State.

Mr. Vasan claimed liquor was at the centre of most of the issues, recalling the incident of female children in a school in Dindigul consuming alcohol to celebrate a birthday.

“Even girl children have been affected by liquor. DMK claimed they will shut down liquor shops if they come to power....but they are now only concerned with the income that they are generating through liquor sales and is not worried about livelihood. The Tamil Nadu government is indulging in needless debates and is bent on seeking publicity,” he charged.