‘Improve COVID-19 response in areas with high caseloads’

Puducherry

23 July 2020 00:10 IST

Lt. Governor Kiran Bedi has directed the health authorities to focus on improving the COVID-19 response in 11 Primary Health Centres in areas where caseloads have increased.

Ms. Bedi called for strengthening staff training, awareness drives and targeted contact tracing in the PHCs including Ariyur, Thavalakuppam and Abhishekapuram. It was also noted that there had been a spurt in cases falling under jurisdiction of eight police stations.

The Lt. Governor has also asked police department to deploy beat officers in containment zones.

