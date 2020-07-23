Tamil Nadu

‘Improve COVID-19 response in areas with high caseloads’

Lt. Governor Kiran Bedi has directed the health authorities to focus on improving the COVID-19 response in 11 Primary Health Centres in areas where caseloads have increased.

Ms. Bedi called for strengthening staff training, awareness drives and targeted contact tracing in the PHCs including Ariyur, Thavalakuppam and Abhishekapuram. It was also noted that there had been a spurt in cases falling under jurisdiction of eight police stations.

The Lt. Governor has also asked police department to deploy beat officers in containment zones.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 23, 2020 12:12:09 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/improve-covid-19-response-in-areas-with-high-caseloads/article32166488.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY