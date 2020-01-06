‘Improper implementation of reservation in teacher recruitment’

PMK founder S. Ramadoss on Sunday criticised the Teachers Recruitment Board (TRB) for improper implementation of the reservation policy in the appointment of postgraduate teachers across schools.

The list of candidates for the 2,144 vacant teacher positions was released on November 20 and January 2 and they both flouted the reservation policy, he said in a statement. He said 57 backlog vacancies (Most Backward Classes (54) and autism (3)) and 248 current vacancies should be filled properly – that is, backlog vacancies for MBC should be filled first and then 69% reservation should be applied to the rest of the available seats.

“But, backlog vacancies and current vacancies have been clubbed together in the list readied by the TRB. The Board has also sought to consider the MBC candidates who have qualified through the General Category under the MBC quota,” he said. If reservation was properly implemented, 28 more MBC candidates would have got jobs, in addition to the 103 beneficiaries, he said.

“The TRB isn’t ready to understand how it has gone against social justice. The Chief Minister and the Education minister must intervene in this matter,” he added.