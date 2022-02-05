Important to stay careful in the coming weeks, says Health Secretary

05 February 2022 01:09 IST

‘Focused measures helped in substantial decline in positivity rate in a number of districts’

Special Correspondent Chennai

Though the drop in daily cases from 30,000 to below 10,000 was a big achievement, now was the time for people to stay all the more careful, Health Secretary J. Radhakrishnan said.

Focused measures has helped in substantial decline in positivity rate in a number of districts where it had soared earlier, he said, adding : “In districts such as Krishnagiri, Thanjavur, Theni and Tiruppur, there has been a significant decline in positivity rate due to focused measures. Similar is the situation in districts such as Coimbatore, Ranipet, Namakkal and Chennai.”

“We have to be all the more careful now. We need the public to understand that a hugely vaccinated population has helped us now,” he said. In the coming weeks, instead of celebration, people should understand there is still some more way to go even though the decline in cases from 30,000 to 10,000 was a big achievement, he added.

He said that the Health department continued to advise people who have symptoms not to decide on their own that it was mild. “We continue to advise people that the severity of infection has to be determined by doctors. The doctors arrive at the severity of illness based on clinical signs,” he said.