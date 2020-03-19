Importance of handwashing stressed to combat spread of virus

VELLORE

19 March 2020 00:33 IST

Promoting hygiene through frequent handwashing with proper techniques is required to prevent the spread of virus.

A handwashing facility was established at the entrance of the Sarathi Maligai, an entry point to the Nethaji Market Vegetable Vendors Association, where thousands of people visit daily.

Vellore District Collector, A. Shanmuga Sundaram inaugurated the facility on Wednesday as part of the preventive mechanism undertaken by the District Administration to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Those who visit the market should use the facility, Mr. Shanmuga Sundaram stressed.

Similar facilities have been established at Collector Office, SP office. More such facilities are expected to be established to ensure everyone who come to a particular place wash their hands while entering as well as before leaving the place.

Water and soap facilities to these arrangementsshould be ensured by the respective local bodies. Pamphlets and posters have been distributed on the importance of frequent handwashing.

A control room has been established in A Block of Vellore Collectorate building in Sathuvachari, where officials of Public Health and Revenue Departments work together in turns. State control room number 1077 or 0416-2258016 can be contacted regarding any doubts on COVID-19.

People can call for ambulance services and can provide information on any incidence of fever, cough and other symptoms to the officials.

The officials would act immediately to provide medical attention including getting them admitted to government hospitals.