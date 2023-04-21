Implementation of Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana – Gramin incomplete due to various reasons

April 21, 2023 11:46 pm | Updated 11:46 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) audit report on ‘Implementation of Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana – Gramin’ shows that during 2016-21, 5.09 lakh houses were sanctioned, of which only 2.80 lakh were completed.

Major issues noticed during the audit included non-receipt of Government of India (GoI) grants, inadmissible expenditure under the administrative fund, wrong inclusion of ineligible beneficiaries, non-inclusion of eligible beneficiaries, shortfall in coverage of SC/ST beneficiaries, fraudulent sanction of houses, and poor monitoring. From the earmarked administrative fund, the Director of Rural Development incurred an inadmissible expenditure of ₹2.18 crore on advertisements and other activities not connected with the scheme.

The CAG highlighted that due to non-fulfillment of stipulated conditions, the Government of Tamil Nadu (GoTN) could not avail GoI’s assistance of ₹1,515.60 crore on time.

Failures in planning and oversight had resulted in the non-achievement of the earmarked target of sanctioning 60 percent of houses to SC/ST households. Poor planning had resulted in the non-availability of sufficient SC/ST households on the final Permanent Wait List (PWL). Further, a considerable number of SC/ST households were removed from the Socio Economic and Caste Census (SECC) data without valid reasons. The process of preparing the PWL from SECC data was flawed. Non-linking of a unique identifier to SECC data at the time of verification and failure to verify SECC data thoroughly by the Gram Sabhas led to erroneous data being carried forward to the PWL, which vitiated the beneficiary identification process.

Irregularly sanctioned to ineligible beneficiaries

SECC data, which forms the basis for identification of beneficiaries, showed a significant number of households with one or more members named ‘Unknown’. This weakness of SECC data was misused, and a substantial number of houses were sanctioned in a fraudulent manner. In the sampled blocks, by misusing ‘Unknown’ in the name field of SECC data, a total of 3,354 houses were irregularly sanctioned to ineligible beneficiaries, involving an irregular expenditure of ₹50.28 crore. The number of houses sanctioned in a fraudulent manner may increase if this issue is examined for the entire State.

Details provided by CAG showed that ‘Unknown’ beneficiaries in the PWL were selected and were replaced with a person from a different family at the time of issuing the sanction order for houses.

Sanction orders were issued in the names of ‘Unknown’ beneficiaries, and the bank accounts of people from different families were linked for releasing assistance. Sanction orders were issued in the names of eligible beneficiaries, but payments were made to fraudulently linked bank accounts of ineligible persons. Apart from this inspection, records were manipulated rampantly. The audit found many discrepancies in the geotagging and time-stamping of house photographs. Many houses were geotagged at the block offices themselves.

The Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana-Gramin (PMAY-G) aimed to provide a pucca house with basic amenities to all houseless households and households living in kutcha and dilapidated houses in rural areas by 2022. PMAY-G is being implemented in the state as of April 2016. The Scheme envisaged the construction of quality houses by the beneficiaries themselves using locally available material, designs, and trained masons. GoI and GoTN jointly funded the scheme at a ratio of 60:40 respectively. In addition to its 40 percent share, GoTN provided 50,000 per house towards the construction of Reinforced Cement Concrete (RCC) roof.