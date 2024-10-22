Implementation of Central schemes reviewed during DISHA meet in Cuddalore

Cuddalore Member of Parliament M.K. Vishnu Prasad reviewed various Central government schemes being implemented in the district at the District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee (DISHA) meeting held here on Tuesday.

A total of 34 schemes were taken up for review during the meeting in which Collector Sibi Adhithya Senthil Kumar and officials from various departments participated. Both Central and State Government schemes were discussed, and officials were instructed to avoid delays and address any issues to ensure timely completion.

The allocation of funds under each scheme, the ongoing works, and the progress made besides those that were completed were reviewed.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.