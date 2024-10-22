GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Implementation of Central schemes reviewed during DISHA meet in Cuddalore

Published - October 22, 2024 10:24 pm IST - CUDDALORE

The Hindu Bureau

Cuddalore Member of Parliament M.K. Vishnu Prasad reviewed various Central government schemes being implemented in the district at the District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee (DISHA) meeting held here on Tuesday.

A total of 34 schemes were taken up for review during the meeting in which Collector Sibi Adhithya Senthil Kumar and officials from various departments participated. Both Central and State Government schemes were discussed, and officials were instructed to avoid delays and address any issues to ensure timely completion.

The allocation of funds under each scheme, the ongoing works, and the progress made besides those that were completed were reviewed.

