Tamil Nadu

Implement suggestions to end bias in schools: VCK leader

D. Ravikumar

D. Ravikumar  

Ravikumar writes to Puducherry Chief Minister

Villupuram MP D. Ravikumar has urged the Puducherry government to implement the recommendations of the expert committee constituted by the National Advisory Council (NAC) to end discrimination in schools.

In a memorandum addressed to the Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy, Mr. Ravikumar said that various kinds of discriminations were prevailing in both government and private schools in Puducherry.

Dropout rate

Students face discrimination on the basis of gender, caste, religion, disability and language both inside the classrooms and on campuses.

“Discrimination is an important reason for increase in the dropout rate,” he said.

The National Advisory Council has set up an expert committee to address the problem and the committee had submitted a comprehensive report with important recommendations to the previous United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government at the Centre. But the recommendations of the committee were yet to be implemented in Puducherry, he said. The expert committee had recommended preparing teachers to handle such issues, grievance redress through dialogue within the school space, budgetary provisions to promote equity and inclusion in school. The Puducherry government should implement the recommendations in both the government and private schools of Puducherry, Mr. Ravikumar said.

