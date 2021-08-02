Implement restrictions strictly to manage third wave, says Panneerselvam

CHENNAI

02 August 2021 01:33 IST

Pointing to the increasing COVID-19 cases in Kerala during the past few days, he urged the government to strictly monitor those who enter Tamil Nadu from Kerala through Coimbatore, Theni and Kanniyakumari.

In the wake of rising COVID-19 cases in the State, AIADMK coordinator O. Panneerselvam urged the Chief Minister to take steps to ensure 100% implementation of restrictions so as to manage a third COVID-19 wave in the State. He also urged for monitoring those who enter Tamil Nadu from Kerala.

‘May be unavoidable’

In a statement, he referred to medical bulletins issued during the past three days over the fresh COVID-19 cases and contended: “It looks like the third wave may be unavoidable.”

Though the COVID-19 cases were increasing in 20 districts, it was considerably high in Chennai, Coimbatore, Erode, Tiruchi, Namakkal, Thanjavur and Tiruvallur districts, the former Chief Minister pointed out, and said, “The reason is that the restrictions imposed by the government have not been followed properly.”

Advertising

Advertising

Pointing to the increasing COVID-19 cases in Kerala during the past few days, he urged the government to strictly monitor those who enter Tamil Nadu from Kerala through Coimbatore, Theni and Kanniyakumari.

Welcoming the fresh restrictions imposed to keep nine major markets areas in Chennai closed and closing various places of worship, Mr. Panneerselvam urged for strict implementation of safety measures.