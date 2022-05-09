Implement old pension scheme: Ramadoss

‘FM Palainvel Thiaga Rajan’s statement that it cannot be implemented is a dereliction of his duties’

PMK founder S. Ramadoss criticised State Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan’s contention that it would not be financially viable to re-implement the old pension scheme in Tamil Nadu, as promised by the DMK in its election manifesto and said Tamil Nadu must implement it immediately just like Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and West Bengal.

In a statement, he said the new pension scheme had not been implemented in the Army, Navy, Air Force and Indian judiciary.

“The reason is that the old pension scheme provides social protection, which the new pension scheme does not. The scheme that has been rejected by the army and judiciary should not be imposed on government employees,” he said.

Two reasons that the Minister had provided against implementing the old pension scheme is that there are legal wrangles in transferring the funds deposited with Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) and that re-implementing the scheme would result in financial burden for the State.

“These two reasons cannot be accepted. While it is true that legal issues exist, these issues can be resolved by speaking to the Central government. Without taking any efforts, the Minister’s statement that it cannot be implemented is dereliction of his duties,” the PMK leader said.