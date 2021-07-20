Implement monthly reading of electricity consumption for domestic consumer, says former TN Minister

P. Thangamani, in a statement, referred to complaints of several consumers having been billed two or three times the ordinary amounts of consumption charges

Former Power Minister and the AIADMK’s organisation secretary, P. Thangamani, on Tuesday, demanded that the DMK government implement its electoral promise of carrying out monthly reading of electricity consumption for domestic consumers, effective August.

In a statement, he referred to complaints of several consumers having been billed two or three times the ordinary amounts of consumption charges with another stipulation of having to pay the deposit amount accordingly.

Mr. Thangamani found fault with the government for taking March 2019 as the reference period for making the payment towards power bills of 2021. He recalled that when the COVID-19 pandemic last year came in the way of assessors doing readings of consumption by the domestic consumers, the then AIADMK regime decided that January 2020 would be the reference period.

He added that for the last few days, people in southern districts such as Dindigul, Madurai and Tiruneveli had been experiencing disruptions in power supply.