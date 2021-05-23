Implement lockdown strictly, Collectors told

CHENNAI

23 May 2021 23:40 IST

It is necessary to arrest spread: Stalin

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Sunday called upon Collectors to ensure that the lockdown is strictly implemented, saying that it was necessary to break the chain of infection spread.

“You should take it to the people that the objective of the lockdown is to create a safe society. We have lost lives. On the one hand we have medical problems, and on the other we are facing a financial crisis. We have to put an end to COVID-19, as early as possible,” he said, addressing the Collectors.

He said Collectors should make use of their experience, energy and skills to arrest the spread of infection. “The world has witnessed a lot of disasters and pandemics, and have overcome them. When a society is affected, a light will emerge from an individual. I see you as the light,” he said.

Advertising

Advertising

Expressing hope that Collectors would eliminate COVID-19, Mr. Stalin requested them to ensure the proper supply of essentials like fruits, vegetables, milk and water during the week-long lockdown in the State.

“You should speed up COVID-19 screening by conducting door-to-door visits during the lockdown. You must also ensure that patients get transportation to reach private and government hospitals,” he said.

Mr. Stalin said Collectors should also take forward the vaccination programme, without any laxity, while ensuring that there are adequate stocks of oxygen and medicines in hospitals. “You can rope in NGOs keen on working with district administrations and appoint a special officer for that coordination,” he said.

Mr. Stalin also appealed to his party members to distribute food to the elderly, the differently-abled and those not able to move out during the lockdown. In a letter, he said they could get permissions from the Collectors for food distribution. “Select an ideal place for cooking and distribute the food. Follow the regulations strictly,” he said.