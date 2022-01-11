Impersonation: HC directs Registrar to lodge complaint

Person in whose name a plea was filed says he did not sign affidavit

Coming across an instance of impersonation wherein a third party forged the signature, misused the details of another person and filed a petition, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has directed the Registrar (Judicial) of the High Court Bench to lodge a formal complaint with the police.

Justice G.R. Swaminathan directed the police to register a case of forgery and cheating against the unknown persons, investigate the matter and unearth the truth as early as possible. One could not tolerate fraud being played on the court, the judge said, and dismissed the petition.

The petition was filed in the name of Sundaravadivel Servai of Sivaganga district. A direction was sought to the authorities concerned to provide police protection for the conduct of a puja. The State submitted that Sundaravadivel Servai had given a categorical statement in writing that he had not signed the affidavit.

The court then directed the counsel for the petitioner to give the contact number of the petitioner. A phone call was made through the Court Officer and Sundaravadivel Servai clarified that his signature was forged. He confirmed the correctness of Aadhaar card details that were enclosed in the case documents.

The court observed that some third party had impersonated the petitioner and that the third party had access to the petitioner’s personal details. “I would not fault the counsel for the petitioner or even the attesting counsel. They will figure as witnesses,” the judge said. The person who impersonated the petitioner and the person who accompanied the impersonator should be prosecuted, the judge said.