Impact of Sasikala tied to her political stand: BJP

The impact of the release of V.K. Sasikala, close aide of former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa, depends on her political stand, State BJP president L. Murugan said on Friday.
Mr. Murugan was here to inspect the venue where the party’s national president, J.P. Nadda, is scheduled to kick-start election campaign on Saturday. “After this meeting, several key party leaders will visit cities including Chennai, Coimbatore, Tirunelveli, Tenkasi, Salem and Ramanathapuram for the election campaign,” he told reporters.
Accompanied by the party national secretary, C.T. Ravi, Mr. Murugan said that National Democratic Alliance continued in Tamil Nadu. “The alliance that was forged for the Parliamentary election will continue for the State Assembly election too,” he added. Recalling that the then AIADMK chief, Jayalalithaa, had addressed election meeting in Madurai in 2011 and went on to capture power in the State, Mr. Ravi claimed BJP will win double-digit seats in the election.
Mr. Nadda is scheduled to have closed-door meetings with party functionaries and important community leaders here during his visit.
