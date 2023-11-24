Modernisation of Udhagamandalam market | Researchers worry about ways of nesting together urban spaces, sparrow habitats

November 24, 2023 04:57 pm | Updated 05:02 pm IST - UDHAGAMANDALAM

The Udhagamandalam Municipal Market is an anachronism of British colonial architecture and design. Its 150-year-old buildings lack any of the regal flourishes of the Nilgiris’ colonial residences, its churches and government offices. However, the cramped, often crowded complex still serves as the commercial heartbeat of the town, and over the course of its history, has also unwittingly served to bolster the town’s population of the not-so-common house sparrow, which is under threat due to the municipality’s decision to tear down the buildings and replace them with modern shops.

While many parts of Tamil Nadu and indeed the country have witnessed a steady decline in the population of sparrows, Udhagamandalam continues to be home to a stable population of the birds even within the most congested and populated parts of the town.

Based on a recent survey conducted by the students of the department of wildlife biology at the Government Arts College in Udhagamandalam, the decision to “modernise” the market could affect the habitats of around 200-250 house sparrows that live in and around the market, said Mohammed Shahir, who is part of a team of students undertaking the survey on the population.

ADVERTISEMENT

Along with fellow students, Rishi Kesavan, Aashin Vishal and Radhika, Mr. Shahir has conducted a survey over a three month period this year, with plans to ultimately tear down 190 shops and replace them with modern buildings.

The students divided the market complex into three areas, and conducted surveys on why sparrows choose to call it their home. “Over the years, the shopkeepers and sparrows have shared the market-space in a number of ways, with around 45 bird-boxes being placed within the complex by shopkeepers,” said Mr. Shahir, adding that there are a total of 150 natural and artificial nests within the complex.

The birds also utilise many of the vents and orifices located in the buildings to build their nests, he added, stating that two trees located near the market also serve as important nesting and resting sites for the birds.

“The sparrows in the market have a very mixed diet and have been shown to be very adaptable. They eat not just grain and seeds, but also discarded meat from the stalls, and insects,” said Mr. Shahir, adding that the move to demolish the shops will have a tremendous effect on the sparrows that inhabit the market and surrounding areas.

The researchers state that while it will be difficult to halt the plans for the modernisation of the market, that planners could incorporate designs that could benefit bird communities that inhabit urban spaces. “Many of the sparrows inhabit niche areas within the buildings that are accessible only to them, and this wards off predators. Ensuring that the newer constructions incorporate such entry-ways for the birds could offset the negative impacts of tearing down the existing structures,” said the student-researchers. They added that also spreading awareness among more shopkeepers to place bird-boxes and ensuring more cleanliness could reduce the risks for the sparrow population.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.