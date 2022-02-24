‘Immense potential for collaboration in defence sector between India and Czech Republic’

There is immense potential for collobaration in the defence sector between India and Czech Republic to meet the growing demands of the Indian defence industry, a top diplomat of the Czech Republic in India said.

Speaking at a webinar organised by the Southern India Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SICCI) jointly with the Department of Defence Production, Ministry of Defence, Roman Masarik, Acting Ambassador of the Czech Republic, said the Czech Aerospace & Defence companies will participate in full strength at the DefExpo 2022.

Colonel Manik Anand, Department of Defence Production, said India was an emerging investment destination, and it offered a huge market, conducive policy, low operating costs, large talent pool and a vibrant defence industry. “Czech Republic is a time tested ally and we seek partnerships with Czech companies here.” He said in the current environment there were opportunities to work on coproduction and co-development.

Dr. Mylswamy Annadurai, Chair, SICCI Aerospace & Defence Committee said the proposed development of a launchpad of ISRO in Kulasekarapatnam would be a game changer and would revolutionise the space sector. As the Aerospace and Defence ecosystem evolved in India, there would be a lot of potential for the two countries to develop sustainable co-operation, he said.

SICCI president and Honorary Consul of the Czech Republic in Chennai, Ar Rm Arun said India and the Czech Republic were working on niche technologies considering the Czech Republic’s strength as incubator of technologies. “This includes strategic sectors such as defence, nuclear energy, cyber security, AI, Big Data, nanotechnology, laser, etc,” he said.