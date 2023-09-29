Immediately pay the ₹10-lakh compensation awarded by HC to the Vachathi survivors: Ramadoss

September 29, 2023 09:54 pm | Updated 09:55 pm IST - CHENNAI

Pattali Makkal Katchi founder S. Ramadoss welcomed Madras High Court’s judgment on Friday confirming the conviction and punishment awarded by a sessions court to officials of the Forest, Police and Revenue Departments for the atrocities committed on the tribal people in Vachathi in Dharmapuri district in 1992.

In a release, he urged the Tamil Nadu government to immediately pay the ₹10-lakh compensation awarded to the 18 women who were raped in the incident without taking into consideration whether the convicted people appeal in the Supreme Court or not. Stating that the people of Vachathi were not in a position to become self-employed, he asked that government jobs be offered to members from the families of these 18 women.

Dr. Ramadoss said the atrocities committed in Vachathi, including upon women and children, and the arrest of 133 people were painful to look back on. He blamed the then Tamil Nadu government for trying to cover up the incident instead of providing justice. He said the people of Vachathi have received justice after prolonged political and legal battles.

Vasan welcomes verdict

Tamil Maanila Congress president G.K. Vasan said his party welcomed the judgment even though it had come after many delays. He said it sets a wrong precedent for personnel from the Police and Forest Departments to commit such atrocities, when their duty was to protect the people. Mr. Vasan said: “The judgment has come out in a manner to establish that, irrespective of who is committing the crimes, everyone is equal before the law.”