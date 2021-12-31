IMD predicts heavy rain for two more days in coastal districts of Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI

31 December 2021 21:06 IST

Nungambakkam recorded 32 mm rain on Friday

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued heavy rainfall warning on Saturday for coastal regions, including Chennai, and other districts of Tamil Nadu.

IMD’s Deputy Director General of Meteorology S. Balachandran said the coastal regions, including Chennai, were likely to receive heavy rainfall for two days because of the system caused by the convergence of easterly winds and westerly winds.

On Friday, Nungambakkam received 32 mm of rain, Ennore Port 40 mm, Cheyyur (Chengalpattu) 31 mm, Tirur (Tiruvallur) 43 mm, and Good Will School, Villivakkam (Tiruvallur) 40.5 mm.

Rains are expected to cause localised flooding of susceptible settlements or roads, and low-lying areas. Localised and short term disruption to public services such as electricity, road transport are expected in the next two days.

As per observations on Friday, intense convective clouds were present over Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Tiruvallur, Chennai, Vellore, Villupuram, Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur, Thanjavur, Kallakurichi, Tiruvannamalai, Ranipet, Salem, Perambalur, Ariyalur, Tiruchi, Madurai, Namakkal, Karur, Tiruppur, Dindigul, Pudukottai, Thoothukudi and Sivaganga districts of Tamil Nadu and in Puducherry, including Karaikal.

Weather blogger Pradeep John on Friday tweeted: “One more band of clouds to move in and all these will be short intense spells, enjoy these rains for two more days then we go into break from January 2. These are normal common rains from easterly wave unlike the freak one yesterday.”

MP slams Centre

Member of Parliament Dayanidhi Maran said in a tweet: “For over two years, I have repeatedly requested Union Government to expedite repair work on Chennai’s radars on war footing. The delay by the Union Government is solely responsible for putting Chennai in a situation where our technology is not sufficient to support the people in times of need.”

According to sources in the IMD, the radar on IMD’s Rajaji Salai office was functioning but being operated with limitations due to ageing. The IMD here had been requesting to replace some parts of the radar.