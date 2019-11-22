IMD predicts better rainfall next week

After a slight dip in showers during the weekend, rainfall activity may pick up pace next week, said officials of the Meteorological Department.

The trough from Comorin area to southwest Bay of Bengal off Tamil Nadu has become feeble, and officials cite convective activity, after the rise in temperature levels, as the reason for the rainspell.

During the last 24 hours, ending 8.30 a.m. on Thursday, several weather stations recorded light to moderate rainfall. Tiruchendur in Thoothukudi district registered 7 cm of rain — the highest volume for the day. Several areas in and around Chennai, which experienced a long dry period, received rain too. Weather stations in Taramani, Meenambakkam, Chembarambakkam and Kolapakkam received 4 cm of rainfall.

N. Puviarasan, director, Area Cyclone Warning Centre, Chennai, said there was no significant system in the Bay of Bengal, and convective activity influenced the rainfall. On Friday, a few places in south Tamil Nadu, such as Virudhunagar and Tirunelveli, may receive heavy rain. Coastal districts, including Puducherry, may experience light to moderate rain up to 4 cm on Friday. “We are expecting rainfall activity to increase from November 28, till early December. Nearly 75% of weather stations have chances of recording rain. This may compensate the shortfall in rain this November,” he said.

The Indian Ocean Dipole, which is a weather phenomenon of oscillating sea surface temperature, is strong now, and is influencing the dip in northeast monsoon activity this month. There may be a change in weather trend next week.