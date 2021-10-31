IMD forecasts very heavy rain in four southern districts today

CHENNAI

31 October 2021 01:11 IST

Widespread rain may continue till Deepavali; city reservoirs get good inflow

he State may experience widespread rain till Deepavali. Some of the districts, particularly in the southern region, may receive rainfall of very heavy intensity till November 1.

Although the intensity may come down on Sunday, the India Meteorological Department has issued red alert for four districts in southern parts. Several districts in southern parts received heavy to very heavy rainfall since the onset of northeast monsoon. In 24 hours ending 8.30 a.m. Saturday, Srivaikuntam in Thoothukudi district received 18 cm, which was the highest in the State for the day. As the low-pressure area still persists over Sri Lanka off Tamil Nadu along with a cyclonic circulation, south Tamil Nadu has had an edge over other parts in terms of heavy rainfall (up to 24.4 cm) covering several districts.

IMD said very heavy rain may lash a few places in Kanniyakumari, Tirunelveli, Ramanathapuram and Thoothukudi districts on Sunday. Delta districts and seven other districts, including Madurai, Chengalpattu, Salem and Kancheepuram, may receive heavy rain (up to 12.4 cm).

Advertising

Advertising

“Those in northern parts too will receive rain of moderate intensity due to a weak trough extension along the coastal belt,” said S.Balachandran, Deputy Director General of Meteorology, Chennai.

As some of the areas in Tiruvallur district received heavy rain up to 6 cm, the city’s major reservoirs, including in Red Hills and Chembarambakkam, which are 82% and 76% full respectively, got some inflow. Officials said Red Hills reservoir had a buffer space of 600 million cubic feet now and tanks such as Pammathukulam and Vellanur were yet to fill up. It needs a few more days of intense rain for the lakes to touch full level.

Chennai may enjoy intermittent rain of moderate spells till Monday.

The Meteorological Department forecasts the day temperature to remain around 30 degree Celsius in the city.