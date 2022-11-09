IMD forecasts light to moderate rainfall in several districts in Tamil Nadu today

Rain on November 8 resulted in waterlogging on many roads in low-lying areas of Chennai. A scene at Wall Tax Road on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: B. Jothi Ramalingam

The India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Chennai, has forecast light to moderate rain on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, with thunderstorm and lightning to occur at one or two places over Chennai, Thiruvallur, Chengalpattu, Villupuram, Cuddalore, Thanjavur, Thiruvarur, Pudukottai, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai and Ramanathapuram districts of Tamilnadu and Puducherry & Karaikal during the next one to three hours.

The release was issued at 7 am on Wednesday, November 9, 2022.

The following is the rainfall recorded at various stations across the State from 8.30 a.m. on November 8 to 5.30 a.m on November 9..

Karaikal- 59mm, Parangipettai - 21mm, Nungambakkam- 5.4mm, Meenambakkam- 7.8mm, Kanniyakumari- 2mm, Madurai- 0.4mm, Nagapattinam- 18mm, Palayamkottai- 1mm, Tiruchirapalli- 6mm, Adiramapattinam- 7mm, Thanjavur- 0.6mm. Ariyalur- 1mm.