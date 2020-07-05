Images of child in dustbin go viral: Collector promises action

Crèches would be arranged for the children of conservancy workers, Collector K. Vijayakarthikeyan said on Saturday after images of a child, purportedly that of a conservancy worker in Tiruppur Corporation, standing inside a dustbin, went viral on social media.
He said that he had instructed Tiruppur Corporation Commissioner K. Sivakumar to set up facilities at the ward/zone-level for employees. “I have asked the Corporation Commissioner to inquire and report [on this incident],” he told The Hindu.
Mr. Sivakumar said that temporary arrangements for crèches would be made depending on feasibility. “We will also ask the conservancy workers not to bring their children to work henceforth,” he said.
Sources at Tiruppur Corporation said that the woman, around 37 years old, was a contract worker. Hence, her details were not readily available with the Corporation. She was from north India and does not speak Tamil, sources said. Her daughter, who was standing in the dustbin, was said to be three years old, according to a preliminary inquiry conducted by the officials on Saturday.
The work hours of conservancy workers are between 6 a.m. and 2 p.m., during which all of them would be wearing masks, gloves and protective jackets as part of precautionary measures.
The photographs that went viral were taken after work hours and she must have removed the gloves and jacket, sources claimed. There was no shortage of gloves and other protective equipment for conservancy workers who are working amid the COVID-19 pandemic, sources said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath