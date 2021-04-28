Image of banner declaring AIADMK candidate's ‘victory’ in Kangeyam causes stir

Tiruppur

28 April 2021 15:50 IST

An image of a flex banner allegedly made by AIADMK supporters that declared the victory of A.S. Ramalingam, the party’s candidate for Kangeyam Assembly constituency, even before the votes have been counted has surfaced on social media platforms. The candidate denied any links with the banner.

Said to have been placed at Palayakottai village panchayat near Kangeyam, the banner thanked the voters and party cadre for helping Mr. Ramalingam “win with a margin of 13,483 votes.”

Advertising

Advertising

Mr. Ramalingam told The Hindu on Thursday that the banner was allegedly placed during the election campaign in March and that the supporters were not members of the party. “Immediately after seeing this banner, our [AIADMK] functionaries had removed it back then,” he said, adding that the supporters who placed the banner and the printing press that allegedly printed were warned after the incident.

He further alleged that the photo of the flex banner is being deliberately circulated on social media platforms ahead of counting of the votes to “spoil his name.” Mr. Ramalingam added that he would lodge a complaint with the Cyber Crime police against the circulation of the banner’s image.

The AIADMK fielded Mr. Ramalingam and the DMK fielded former Minister M.P. Saminathan for Kangeyam constituency in the State Assembly election held recently.