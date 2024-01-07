GIFT a SubscriptionGift
IMA to release Health Manifesto ahead of general elections

January 07, 2024 09:03 pm | Updated 09:03 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) will release its Health Manifesto in Delhi on January 12, through which the largest professional body of doctors will press its demands for the health sector ahead of the general elections, said its national president R.V. Asokan in Coimbatore on Sunday.

“We will calibrate every health issue and put up our professional viewpoints. We will approach political parties to include them in their manifestos,” he said.

According to Dr. Asokan, the main issue with regard to the health sector was funding. The public expenditure on health in the country is 1.1 % of the GDP. If other health determinants like drinking water are not added, it has not increased much. It has been stagnating and IMA’s main demand in the Health Manifesto will be to increase the share. The doctors’ body will press the government to increase this to at least 2.5%, he said.

“Unless it rises, it is not possible to provide universal healthcare. Public health infrastructure and public health human resources should increase. Vacancies of doctors for the past 20 years have stagnated in many States, with Tamil Nadu and Kerala being exemptions. In Tamil Nadu 70% of the deliveries are in private sectors before 10 to 15 years. Now, the ratio has reversed. This is a role model and this has to happen everywhere,” said Dr. Asokan on the sidelines of an event organised by IMA Coimbatore branch.

