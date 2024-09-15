GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

IMA launches web portals to develop career opportunities for young doctors

Western and southern states have sufficient doctors, but not east and north India, doctors say

Published - September 15, 2024 08:29 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau,Sujatha R 2625

The Indian Medical Association has decided to launch a portal for MBBS graduates to find employment.  

The aim of the portal is to open up employment opportunities for young doctors, said R.V.Asokan, national president of IMA. He was in Chennai on Sunday for an event organised by the association.  

“There is a myth that there is a shortage of doctors. It is not true. We have an excess of doctors. In the southern States the ratio of doctors to patients is 1:500, whereas the Union government has informed Parliament that all India ratio is 1:830,” Dr. Asokan said.  

Currently the country has 1,09,800 MBBS seats and 65,000 postgraduate seats. “Every year 45,000 students are left behind post NEET-PG (exam). These doctors do not go back to jobs but prepare for the exam again by taking up coaching. They are unemployed, some of them are married and dependant on their family. There is a lot of frustration,” Dr. Asokan added, explaining the reason for creating a web portal.  

The web portal would help a candidate find employment if their profile matched the requirement, he said.  

In October the association would open an overseas vertical to enable young doctors apply for positions elsewhere. As a third vertical there would be a portal to offer overseas career development orientation. “We are bringing in all these three – national employment, overseas employment and overseas career development into one scheme,” Dr. Asokan said.  

On whether young doctors would be willing to relocate to distant States considering the language barriers they may have to surmount, Dr. Asokan said, “Doctors are produced for the country. There is an excess of doctors across the southern States. In Kerala, where I have been working for the past 42 years, the ratio is now 1:500. Along the western States such as Maharashtra, Karnataka and Goa too there are sufficient doctors.  

When the Union government introduces another 72,000 seats the number of doctors would touch 10 lakh. “This is more than what we need. With the National Health Mission appointing ad hoc doctors, the opportunities for government jobs have been closed,” he explained.  

The dignity of the profession was hurt because of the ad hoc appointments and the fact that many doctors were asked to do one-day night shifts, he said.  

Instead of focusing on opening more medical colleges, the government should open more nursing colleges to build a strong paramedical force, Dr. Asokan suggested.  

Published - September 15, 2024 08:29 pm IST

Related Topics

health / medical service

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.