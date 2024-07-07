Illicit liquor trade flourishes under DMK rule: Union Minister

Illicit liquor trade is flourishing under the DMK government in Tamil Nadu, destroying the youth, and Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has lost control of the situation, Union Minister for Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Shivraj Singh Chouhan said on Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Chouhan, who was a special invitee at the BJP’s special executive committee meeting held here, said liquor “flowed like a river” in the State. Referring to the Kallakurichi hooch tragedy and similar incidents that were reported last year, he added, “Deaths due to consumption of spurious liquor have been reported frequently in Tamil Nadu. Mr. Stalin and the DMK are answerable.”

He listed the projects and schemes implemented in the State in the last 10 years of the BJP rule at the Centre. “The total tax devolution to Tamil Nadu during this period was nearly ₹2.47 lakh crore, as against ₹95,000 crore during the Congress government [before 2014],” he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

BJP Tamil Nadu president K. Annamalai said, “The two years to the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly election will be highly challenging. We have to work hard for victory. Every day, our workers are being targeted and arrested [by the government]. Murders and robberies have become commonplace in the State. We should loudly voice the concerns of the common man until the DMK is ousted from power.”

The meeting adopted seven resolutions, criticising the ruling DMK for “failing to curb the production and sale of spurious liquor”, and raising many demands.

A resolution demanded that the probe into the Kallakurichi hooch tragedy be transferred to the CBI and the dismissal of Minister for Prohibition S. Muthusamy.

The other resolutions condemned the Kerala government’s attempt to construct a new dam across the Mullaperiyar; the Justice Chandru Committee report that recommended prohibiting students from wearing (caste-related) coloured wristbands; and Madurai MP Su. Venkatesan for his remarks against the ‘sengol’ (golden sceptre) in Parliament.

Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting L. Murugan; and party leaders Tamilisai Soundararajan, Nainar Nagenthran, H. Raja, Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy, Arvind Menon, Vanathi Srinivasan, and Pon. Radhakrishnan, among others, were present at the meeting.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.