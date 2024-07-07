GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Illicit liquor trade flourishes under DMK rule: Union Minister

Updated - July 07, 2024 12:20 am IST

Published - July 07, 2024 12:17 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Strong attack: Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, third from left, at the BJP’s special executive committee meeting in Chennai on Saturday.

Strong attack: Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, third from left, at the BJP’s special executive committee meeting in Chennai on Saturday. | Photo Credit: M. VEDHAN

Illicit liquor trade is flourishing under the DMK government in Tamil Nadu, destroying the youth, and Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has lost control of the situation, Union Minister for Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Shivraj Singh Chouhan said on Saturday.

Mr. Chouhan, who was a special invitee at the BJP’s special executive committee meeting held here, said liquor “flowed like a river” in the State. Referring to the Kallakurichi hooch tragedy and similar incidents that were reported last year, he added, “Deaths due to consumption of spurious liquor have been reported frequently in Tamil Nadu. Mr. Stalin and the DMK are answerable.”

He listed the projects and schemes implemented in the State in the last 10 years of the BJP rule at the Centre. “The total tax devolution to Tamil Nadu during this period was nearly ₹2.47 lakh crore, as against ₹95,000 crore during the Congress government [before 2014],” he added.

BJP Tamil Nadu president K. Annamalai said, “The two years to the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly election will be highly challenging. We have to work hard for victory. Every day, our workers are being targeted and arrested [by the government]. Murders and robberies have become commonplace in the State. We should loudly voice the concerns of the common man until the DMK is ousted from power.”

The meeting adopted seven resolutions, criticising the ruling DMK for “failing to curb the production and sale of spurious liquor”, and raising many demands.

A resolution demanded that the probe into the Kallakurichi hooch tragedy be transferred to the CBI and the dismissal of Minister for Prohibition S. Muthusamy.

The other resolutions condemned the Kerala government’s attempt to construct a new dam across the Mullaperiyar; the Justice Chandru Committee report that recommended prohibiting students from wearing (caste-related) coloured wristbands; and Madurai MP Su. Venkatesan for his remarks against the ‘sengol’ (golden sceptre) in Parliament.

Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting L. Murugan; and party leaders Tamilisai Soundararajan, Nainar Nagenthran, H. Raja, Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy, Arvind Menon, Vanathi Srinivasan, and Pon. Radhakrishnan, among others, were present at the meeting.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.