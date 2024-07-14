Illicit liquor offences: amended law making punishment more strict comes into force

An amendment to the Tamil Nadu Prohibition Act, 1937, making punishment more stringent for offences related to brewing, possession, and sale of illicit liquor, has come into force. The amended Act has been notified in the gazette.

A Bill to amend the Act was passed in the Assembly on June 29 and sent to the Governor for assent. It has now been notified in the gazette after the Governor’s approval. The amendment mandates “rigorous imprisonment for a term not less than three years, which may extend to seven years, and a fine not less than ₹2 lakh, which may be extended to ₹3 lakh” for illegal bottling of liquor for purposes of sale. In cases of offences pertaining to liquor or an intoxicating drug, which contains ingredients that may cause death, the amendment calls for life imprisonment with a fine of ₹10 lakh. If grievous injuries are caused due to the consumption of liquor, there would be rigorous imprisonment (between five and seven years) with a fine of ₹5 lakh, which may be increased to ₹10 lakh.

If anyone “imports, exports, transports or possesses liquor exceeding 50 litres, but less than 100 litres”, the punishment would be imprisonment for not less than two years, which may extend to five years, and a fine not less than ₹1 lakh, which may be extended to ₹2 lakh.”

The punishment for rendering or attempting to render denatured spirit fit for human consumption would be seven years of rigorous imprisonment with a fine ranging from ₹2 lakh to ₹3 lakh.