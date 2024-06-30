Illicit liquor crimes: imprisonment for life among punishments in new Bill

The Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly on Saturday adopted a Bill that makes punishment more stringent for offences pertaining to prohibited liquor such as denatured spirits and methanol.

If there is a death due to consumption of illicit liquor containing elements of prohibited liquor, the Bill, which amends the Tamil Nadu Prohibition Act, 1937, proposes rigorous imprisonment for life with a fine of not less than ₹10 lakh for the accused. The maximum term of rigorous imprisonment for certain other offences has been fixed at seven years with a penalty of ₹2 lakh to ₹3 lakh. It provides for confiscation of all movable assets used to commit the offences, and sealing of unlicensed places for liquor consumption.

Making the offences non-compoundable, the Bill’s statement of objects and reasons says that executive magistrates would be empowered to issue orders requiring those who “habitually commit” the offences to execute bonds with sureties for a substantial amount.

The Bill, tabled in the House in the light of the Kallakurichi tragedy, explains the rationale behind the amendment, stating that the existing punishments “for heinous crimes, especially for offences related to manufacture, possession and sale of illicit liquor”, are insufficient to put an end to the crimes and stop the offenders.

Minister for Finance Thangam Thennarasu suggested that the consent of the public prosecutor be obtained before granting bail to the accused in such offences.

This was accepted by the House.

G.K. Mani of the PMK reiterated his party’s position on total prohibition.

S. Muthusamy, Minister for Housing and Urban Development, who is also in-charge of Prohibition and Excise, said that the government was serious in tightening the legal framework with respect to prohibition. More changes would be made to the law, he said.