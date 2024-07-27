Illegal structures demolished as part of plan to restore pond near Vaniyambadi town

More than 40 illegal structures, mostly asbestos-roofed houses, were demolished around a century-old pond at Vellakuttai village near Vaniyambadi town in Tirupattur on Saturday.

The exercise was jointly undertaken by the Department of Revenue and Alangayam Panchayat Union as part of the restoration of the waterbody, said revenue officials. It was based on the orders of Collector K. Tharpagaraj to demolish encroachments along small waterbodies like ponds and streams.

Most of the illegal structures around the pond were two decades old. Over the years, encroachments have reduced the original area of the pond by half. At present, the pond covers over two acres. “The pond has helped to recharge groundwater in the village for many years. Due to encroachments, inlets and drains to the pond were blocked, turning the waterbody dry,” said K. Sivakumar, a resident.

Revenue officials said the pond on an average is 20-25 ft deep with granite stairs on its sides. It has inlets connecting stormwater drains and water channels in the village to discharge excess rainwater during monsoon. Due to encroachments, most of the drains near the pond were damaged or levelled to build illegal structures. This has led to the inundation of village and farming areas.

As per plan, the original size of the pond will be restored by erecting fencing around it. Desilting and deepening work will be taken up. Damaged inlets and drains will be rebuilt to allow the discharge of excess rainwater. Local panchayat will be held responsible for any future encroachment of the pond. The entire restoration work is expected to be completed in three months.

Officials said that the families displaced from the encroached land will be given three cents of land each as compensation. Beneficiaries should not own any property.