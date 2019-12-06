‘Illegal resorts continue to function in MTR’

The Forest Department has learned that some of the illegally-built resorts in the Mudumalai Tiger Reserve (MTR), which were ordered to be closed down, continue to function in a limited capacity, official sources claimed.

Following directions from the Supreme Court to close down 39 of the illegal resorts in the buffer zone of MTR last year, the district administration issued closure notices to all of them. The resorts were subsequently sealed. However, rumours persist that at least some of the sealed resorts were continuing to function in a limited capacity.

Following a tip-off that some of resorts were continuing to host guests, the department team, led by L.C.S.Srikanth, Deputy Director of MTR (buffer zone), launched a surprise inspection of the premises a few weeks ago. The special teams converged at the resorts in Singara, Vazhaithottam, Masinagudi and Bokkapuram. “While we found guests claiming to be relatives of the resort owners in two of the resorts in Bokkapuram. Another resort had tell-tale signs of tourism-related activities such as recently-lit bonfires and tire marks from trucks,” a top department official told The Hindu.

When contacted, Mr. Srikanth, the deputy director of MTR, said while the sealed rooms of the three resorts had not been tampered with, a few rooms, which had not been sealed as the owners had claimed they were for personal use or for maintenance purposes, were found to have been leased to guests by the resort owners. “We will continue to conduct regular surprise checks at the sealed resorts to ensure compliance with the Supreme Court order,” said Mr. Srikanth, who added that owners of these resorts have been warned once again to not lease their properties to guests.

Report received

Nilgiris District Collector J. Innocent Divya said she received a report from the Forest Department about the illegal resorts continuing to function in a limited capacity. She said that notices had been issued to the resort owners by the Revenue Department seeking an explanation, following which action would be taken against the resort owners.