Illegal plots: no relief for ex-IAS officer

A Special Court here dismissed the discharge petition filed by Rajamanickam, former secretary to former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi, from a case booked against him for illegal allotment of housing plots.

The case relates to illegal allotment of housing plots to the wife of Jaffar Sait, then chief of intelligence, and others.

The charge against Mr. Rajamanickam, who was an IAS officer, is that he facilitated conferring of pecuniary advantage to Parveen Jaffar, wife of Mr. Jaffar Sait, in allotting Tamil Nadu Housing Board residential plot.