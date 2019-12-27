Tamil Nadu

Illegal plots: no relief for ex-IAS officer

more-in

A Special Court here dismissed the discharge petition filed by Rajamanickam, former secretary to former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi, from a case booked against him for illegal allotment of housing plots.

The case relates to illegal allotment of housing plots to the wife of Jaffar Sait, then chief of intelligence, and others.

The charge against Mr. Rajamanickam, who was an IAS officer, is that he facilitated conferring of pecuniary advantage to Parveen Jaffar, wife of Mr. Jaffar Sait, in allotting Tamil Nadu Housing Board residential plot.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Tamil Nadu
housing plots
Tamil Nadu
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 27, 2019 1:01:18 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/illegal-plots-no-relief-for-ex-ias-officer/article30406150.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY