Illegal plots: no relief for ex-IAS officer

A Special Court here dismissed the discharge petition filed by Rajamanickam, former secretary to former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi, from a case booked against him for illegal allotment of housing plots.
The case relates to illegal allotment of housing plots to the wife of Jaffar Sait, then chief of intelligence, and others.
The charge against Mr. Rajamanickam, who was an IAS officer, is that he facilitated conferring of pecuniary advantage to Parveen Jaffar, wife of Mr. Jaffar Sait, in allotting Tamil Nadu Housing Board residential plot.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.