Illegal gold mining: mill sealed in Devala

A mill where rock and sand from the illegal gold mines in Devala are ground down was sealed by the revenue department officials on Tuesday, while police arrested two persons in connection with the incident.

Police said that despite mining being banned in Devala near Gudalur, local residents and labourers routinely venture into the mines to excavate soil and rock in the hopes of finding small quantities of gold which they can sell.

The mines, which are dug into the cliff-face, are extremely dangerous, and are located on forest land, posing risk for people and wild animals, said officials.

On Tuesday, police received information that a consignment of rock excavated from the mines was being ground down at a mill in Devala Hatty. They immediately reached the mill and searched the premises and found 125 kg of rock and sand that had been ground down in the mill.

They arrested a mill worker and another person in connection with the incident. Revenue department officials said that they visited the mill and sealed the premises. “The rock and soil is ground down, and then sifted to find small quantities of gold by these people, who are putting their safety at risk undertaking this dangerous vocation,” said P. Rajkumar, Revenue Divisional Officer, Gudalur.

He added that people in and around the area have been given strict warnings to desist from venturing into the mines of Devala. Strict action will be taken against people defying the orders, he said.