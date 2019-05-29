Illegal abortion racket: Clinic sealed, couple held in Tamil Nadu’s Tiruvannamalai

Software used by the State to register pregnant women — Pregnancy and Infant Cohort Monitoring and Evaluation (PICME) — helped the district administration crack down on illegal abortions performed by a quack in Tiruvannamalai town.

In a late-evening raid on Tuesday, police officials discovered the clinic set up by a couple behind a grocery store. The two were arrested.

Following the raid, Collector K.S. Kandasamy and Superintendent of Police M.R. Sibi Chakravarthi sealed the illegal clinic.

The centre had a bed, a few surgical instruments and pills, including those used for abortion.

Prabhu, 45, and his wife Kavitha, 41, were arrested and remanded. Investigation revealed that Kavitha, a quack, had performed a sex selective abortion on a woman recently.

Mr. Kandasamy said Kavitha had studied till Class X and was running the grocery store on the Girivalam path. She had set up the clinic behind the store and was performing illegal abortions for nearly 10 years.

Police said it was Prabhu who brought the cases to her.

Based on a complaint from the officials of the Directorate of Medical and Rural Health Services, the Tiruvannamalai East Police booked the couple under various sections of the Indian Penal Code.