Tamil Nadu

Illegal abortion racket: Clinic sealed, couple held in Tamil Nadu’s Tiruvannamalai

Collector K.S. Kandasamy and Superintendent of Police M.R. Sibi Chakravarthi during a raid at an illegal abortion centre on May 27, 2019. Photo: Special Arrangement

Collector K.S. Kandasamy and Superintendent of Police M.R. Sibi Chakravarthi during a raid at an illegal abortion centre on May 27, 2019. Photo: Special Arrangement  

more-in

Software used by the State to register pregnant women helps police bust racket.

 

Software used by the State to register pregnant women — Pregnancy and Infant Cohort Monitoring and Evaluation (PICME) — helped the district administration crack down on illegal abortions performed by a quack in Tiruvannamalai town.

In a late-evening raid on Tuesday, police officials discovered the clinic set up by a couple behind a grocery store. The two were arrested.

Following the raid, Collector K.S. Kandasamy and Superintendent of Police M.R. Sibi Chakravarthi sealed the illegal clinic.

Also Read
Image for representation purpose only.

Registration software helps unearth illegal abortions in Tiruvannamalai

 

The centre had a bed, a few surgical instruments and pills, including those used for abortion.

Prabhu, 45, and his wife Kavitha, 41, were arrested and remanded. Investigation revealed that Kavitha, a quack, had performed a sex selective abortion on a woman recently.

Mr. Kandasamy said Kavitha had studied till Class X and was running the grocery store on the Girivalam path. She had set up the clinic behind the store and was performing illegal abortions for nearly 10 years.

Police said it was Prabhu who brought the cases to her.

Based on a complaint from the officials of the Directorate of Medical and Rural Health Services, the Tiruvannamalai East Police booked the couple under various sections of the Indian Penal Code.

 

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics Tamil Nadu
Tamil Nadu
abortion
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Dec 10, 2019 3:07:38 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/illegal-abortion-racket-clinic-sealed-couple-held-in-tamil-nadus-tiruvannamalai/article27297724.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY